Enroll & Thrive: Bringing Benefits and Support to Charlestown

VA Providence is bringing resources directly to Veterans and their families during the upcoming “Enroll & Thrive” Enrollment & Benefits Session at the American Legion Downey Weaver Post in Charlestown.

The event will provide Veterans with an opportunity to learn more about VA health care eligibility, enrollment, earned benefits, and community-based support services available throughout Rhode Island. Staff from VA Providence will be available to answer questions, assist with enrollment, and connect Veterans with programs designed to support their health and well-being.

Joining VA Providence for the event will be several community partners, including Horizon Healthcare Partners, BH Link, Veterans Crisis Line, 942 Stop, and the Rhode Island Rapha Project. Together, the organizations will offer information on mental health support, crisis resources, recovery services, and Veteran-focused community programs.

The session will take place Thursday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Downey Weaver Post, located at 22 Whipple Drive in Charlestown, Rhode Island. Veterans, family members, caregivers, and community partners are encouraged to attend.