Driving Opportunity Forward: VA Providence Hosts Cintas Career Information Session

VA Providence will partner with Cintas to host an upcoming career information session focused on customer service and driving opportunities available within the company.



The event is designed to help Veterans explore career pathways and connect directly with employers seeking motivated individuals for a variety of positions. Representatives from Cintas will provide information about available roles, workplace culture, and growth opportunities within the organization.



The session reflects VA Providence’s continued commitment to supporting Veterans not only through health care, but also through employment and community engagement opportunities that help Veterans thrive after military service.



The event will take place Tuesday, June 30, at 2 p.m. at 830 Chalkstone Ave., Building 39, Providence, RI. Veterans interested in learning more about employment opportunities with Cintas are encouraged to attend.

Contact Talia Myers at to RSVP.