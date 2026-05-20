Taco ’Bout Healthy Choices

VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen is turning up the flavor with the next installment of the “Fighting Inflammation” series on Tuesday, May 26, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This interactive class will feature fish tacos and focus on simple, nutritious cooking techniques designed to support overall health and wellness.

Participants will learn how anti-inflammatory ingredients can be incorporated into everyday meals while gaining hands-on cooking tips that are both practical and flavorful. Fish tacos offer a heart-healthy option packed with lean protein, fresh vegetables and ingredients known to help support a balanced diet.

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen series continues to provide Veterans with opportunities to explore healthier eating habits in a welcoming and educational environment. Through live demonstrations and nutrition-focused discussions, the classes help empower Veterans to make informed choices that can positively impact long-term health.

Veterans interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP with Nutrition by calling (as space may be limited.