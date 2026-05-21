Answer the Call: Pawtucket Fire Department Recruitment Event

Veterans interested in continuing a life of service are invited to attend the upcoming Pawtucket Fire Department Recruitment Event hosted at the VA Providence Healthcare System on Monday, June 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. in Building 39.

The event will provide Veterans an opportunity to meet with members of the Pawtucket Fire Department and learn more about careers in firefighting, emergency response and public safety. Attendees will gain insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of firefighters while exploring training requirements, certifications, educational opportunities and long-term career pathways within the department.

Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions directly to current firefighters and learn about competitive salary, benefits and retirement opportunities available through the profession. The event is open to all Veterans interested in pursuing a career focused on teamwork, leadership and community service.

VA Providence continues to support Veteran employment and career transition opportunities by connecting Veterans with organizations and professions that value the leadership, discipline and experience Veterans bring to the workforce.

For additional information, Veterans may contact Rosemarie Aponte at .