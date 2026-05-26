VA Providence and Ocean State Job Lot to Host Veteran Employment Opportunity Session

VA Providence Healthcare System is partnering with Ocean State Job Lot to connect Veterans with meaningful employment opportunities during an upcoming informational session focused on career pathways, workplace opportunities and available resources.



Veterans are invited to join representatives from Ocean State Job Lot and the VA Providence Employment Resource Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Building 39 Computer Lab to learn more about current openings and how local employers are supporting the Veteran community.



At VA Providence, supporting Veterans extends beyond health care. Through partnerships like this, VA Providence continues working to connect Veterans with resources that strengthen overall well-being, financial stability and long-term success after service.



The event is open to all Veterans.



For additional information, contact the Employment Resource Center (ERC) at