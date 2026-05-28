Veterans Build Their Future Through Manufacturing Opportunities at VA Providence

VA Providence Healthcare System is proud to partner with We Make RI to connect Veterans with new opportunities in Rhode Island’s growing manufacturing industry through a free Manufacturing Training & Information Session.

This event is designed to help Veterans explore career pathways in advanced manufacturing while learning about valuable certifications and workforce development opportunities available throughout the state. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about OSHA 10 and factory forklift certifications, training eligibility requirements, and resources designed to support unemployed and underemployed individuals entering the workforce.

The session is open to all Veterans and will take place Tuesday, June 16, 2026, beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the VA Providence Building 39 Computer Lab located at 830 Chalkstone Ave. in Providence. Veterans interested in exploring a new career field, gaining certifications, or expanding their employment opportunities are encouraged to attend.

Through partnerships like this, VA Providence continues working to support Veterans beyond health care by helping connect them with meaningful career opportunities, education, and community resources that promote long-term success.