Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Rise & Shine with Healthy Choices

Looking for a delicious way to start your day while supporting your health goals? Join the VA Providence Healthcare System’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen as we continue our Anti-Inflammation Series with a hands-on look at a nutritious breakfast favorite: Breakfast Quinoa.



This engaging class will demonstrate how simple ingredients can come together to create a flavorful, protein-packed meal that supports overall wellness. Participants will learn practical cooking techniques, discover the benefits of anti-inflammatory foods, and gain tips for incorporating healthier options into their daily routines.



Whether you’re looking to expand your recipe collection, improve your nutrition, or simply enjoy learning something new, this class offers an easy and enjoyable way to build healthy habits that last.



Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Breakfast Quinoa

📅 Tuesday, June 9, 2026

🕥 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



To RSVP, contact Nutrition & Food Services at . Space is limited.