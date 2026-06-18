Turn Your Junk Into Money: Learn How to Sell on eBay

Have items collecting dust around the house? Turn them into cash.



Join VA Providence Healthcare System for a free educational workshop designed to help Veterans learn the basics of selling on eBay. Participants will discover how to identify valuable items, create effective listings, price products competitively, and navigate the online marketplace with confidence.



Whether you’re looking to declutter, earn extra income, or start a new hobby, this session will provide practical tips and resources to help you get started.



Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 2:00–3:00 p.m.

Location: Building 39 – Computer Lab

Contact: Barbara Walsh Egan, Employment Resource Center (ERC) |



Open to all Veterans.