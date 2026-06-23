Explore New Career Opportunities with Bally’s

Veterans looking to begin a new career journey are invited to attend a Bally’s Recruitment Event on Tuesday, July 14, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Building 39 at VA Providence.



Representatives from Bally’s will discuss a variety of employment opportunities across hospitality, gaming, food and beverage, hotel operations, marketing, finance, and other career fields. Attendees will also learn about professional development programs, employee benefits, and the company’s commitment to teamwork, integrity, and inclusion.



This event is open to all Veterans interested in exploring new career paths and connecting with a leading regional employer.



For additional information, contact Rosemarie Aponte at