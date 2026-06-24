Veterans Café Returns July 15 in North Kingstown
When:
Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cold Spring Community Center
30 Beach St.
North Kingstown, RI
Cost:
Free
Veterans from across Rhode Island are invited to attend the next Veterans Café, a welcoming social dining event designed to foster connection, camaraderie, and community among Veterans.
The event will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cold Spring Community Center, 30 Beach Street, North Kingstown, RI.
Veterans Café provides an opportunity for Veterans to enjoy a complimentary meal, connect with fellow Veterans, learn about available resources, and strengthen their support networks in a relaxed and welcoming environment.
Transportation assistance is available through MTM Link at 1-