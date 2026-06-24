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Veterans Café Returns July 15 in North Kingstown

When:

Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Cold Spring Community Center

30 Beach St.

North Kingstown, RI

Cost:

Free

Veterans from across Rhode Island are invited to attend the next Veterans Café, a welcoming social dining event designed to foster connection, camaraderie, and community among Veterans.

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cold Spring Community Center, 30 Beach Street, North Kingstown, RI.

Veterans Café provides an opportunity for Veterans to enjoy a complimentary meal, connect with fellow Veterans, learn about available resources, and strengthen their support networks in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Transportation assistance is available through MTM Link at 1-.

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