Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Tropical Fruit Salsa

Join VA Providence Nutrition Services for a fun and interactive Healthy Teaching Kitchen class featuring Tropical Fruit Salsa.



Participants will learn how to prepare a fresh, colorful salsa packed with nutritious ingredients while exploring simple ways to add more fruits and healthy flavors to everyday meals. This hands-on class is a great opportunity to discover new recipes, build healthy cooking skills, and connect with fellow Veterans in a welcoming environment.



Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



Space is limited. To reserve your spot, contact Nutrition Services at (401) 457-1444