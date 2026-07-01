Explore New Career Opportunities with Sodexo
When:
Tue. Aug 25, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 39 - Computer Lab
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Veterans are invited to attend the upcoming Sodexo Recruitment Event and learn about exciting career opportunities with a company dedicated to making a difference every day.
Representatives from Sodexo will be on-site to discuss a variety of full-time, part-time and flexible positions in areas including:
Food Services
Facilities Management
Customer Experience
Healthcare and Corporate Services
Attendees will also learn about Sodexo’s commitment to professional development, competitive benefits and creating an inclusive workplace where employees can grow and thrive.
Date: August 25, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: VA Providence, Building 39
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI 02908
This event is open to all Veterans interested in exploring new career paths and connecting with a purpose-driven organization.
For more information, please contact Rosemarie Aponte at