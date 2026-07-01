Explore New Career Opportunities with Sodexo

Veterans are invited to attend the upcoming Sodexo Recruitment Event and learn about exciting career opportunities with a company dedicated to making a difference every day.



Representatives from Sodexo will be on-site to discuss a variety of full-time, part-time and flexible positions in areas including:



Food Services

Facilities Management

Customer Experience

Healthcare and Corporate Services



Attendees will also learn about Sodexo’s commitment to professional development, competitive benefits and creating an inclusive workplace where employees can grow and thrive.



Date: August 25, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: VA Providence, Building 39

830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI 02908



This event is open to all Veterans interested in exploring new career paths and connecting with a purpose-driven organization.



For more information, please contact Rosemarie Aponte at