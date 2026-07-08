PACT Act Event Coming to North Attleboro

Veterans are invited to attend a free PACT Act outreach event at VFW Post 443 on Saturday, July 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Representatives from the VA Providence Enrollment Team and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be available to answer questions, assist with VA health care enrollment, discuss PACT Act eligibility, and provide information about disability compensation and other earned VA benefits.



Whether you’re interested in learning more about the PACT Act, enrolling in VA health care, or checking the status of a benefits claim, this event provides an opportunity to receive one-on-one assistance from VA staff.



Event Details



Date: Saturday, July 25

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: VFW Post 443, 50 Jefferson St., North Attleboro, MA 02760



No appointment is necessary. Veterans, family members, and caregivers are encouraged to attend.