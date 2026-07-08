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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Breakfast

When:

Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Building 1, 4th Floor, Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Start your day with a healthy, delicious breakfast! Join VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Class 2 as we explore how to build a balanced breakfast while preparing Homemade Turkey Breakfast Sausage.

Participants will learn practical nutrition tips, healthy cooking techniques and simple meal ideas that can easily be recreated at home.

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition

Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at to RSVP.

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