Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Breakfast

Start your day with a healthy, delicious breakfast! Join VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Class 2 as we explore how to build a balanced breakfast while preparing Homemade Turkey Breakfast Sausage.



Participants will learn practical nutrition tips, healthy cooking techniques and simple meal ideas that can easily be recreated at home.



Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition



Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at to RSVP.