Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Breakfast
When:
Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Building 1, 4th Floor, Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Start your day with a healthy, delicious breakfast! Join VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Class 2 as we explore how to build a balanced breakfast while preparing Homemade Turkey Breakfast Sausage.
Participants will learn practical nutrition tips, healthy cooking techniques and simple meal ideas that can easily be recreated at home.
Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition
Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at