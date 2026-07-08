Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Lunch

Build a healthier lunch with fresh ingredients and simple techniques during Class 3 of VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen.



This session features a Mediterranean Quinoa Salad, packed with wholesome ingredients that are flavorful, nutritious and easy to prepare at home.



Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition



Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at to RSVP.