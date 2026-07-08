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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Lunch

When:

Tue. Jul 21, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Build a healthier lunch with fresh ingredients and simple techniques during Class 3 of VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen.

This session features a Mediterranean Quinoa Salad, packed with wholesome ingredients that are flavorful, nutritious and easy to prepare at home.

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition

Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at to RSVP.

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