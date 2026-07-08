Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Lunch
When:
Tue. Jul 21, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Build a healthier lunch with fresh ingredients and simple techniques during Class 3 of VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen.
This session features a Mediterranean Quinoa Salad, packed with wholesome ingredients that are flavorful, nutritious and easy to prepare at home.
Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition
Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at