Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Dinner
When:
Tue. Jul 28, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Make dinner both nutritious and delicious during Class 4 of the Healthy Teaching Kitchen.
Participants will prepare Zucchini Boats with Simple Tomato Sauce while learning how to create balanced evening meals using fresh, healthy ingredients.
Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition
Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at