Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Dinner

Make dinner both nutritious and delicious during Class 4 of the Healthy Teaching Kitchen.



Participants will prepare Zucchini Boats with Simple Tomato Sauce while learning how to create balanced evening meals using fresh, healthy ingredients.



Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition



Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at to RSVP.