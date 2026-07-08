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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Delicious Sides & Navigating Food Labels

When:

Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Healthy eating starts with informed choices. During Class 5, participants will learn how to interpret nutrition labels while preparing a colorful Bright Broccoli Salad.

Gain practical tips to make healthier grocery shopping decisions and discover a new side dish that’s perfect for any meal.

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition

Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at to RSVP.

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