Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Delicious Sides & Navigating Food Labels
When:
Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Healthy eating starts with informed choices. During Class 5, participants will learn how to interpret nutrition labels while preparing a colorful Bright Broccoli Salad.
Gain practical tips to make healthier grocery shopping decisions and discover a new side dish that’s perfect for any meal.
Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition
Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at