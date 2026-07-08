Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Delicious Sides & Navigating Food Labels

Healthy eating starts with informed choices. During Class 5, participants will learn how to interpret nutrition labels while preparing a colorful Bright Broccoli Salad.



Gain practical tips to make healthier grocery shopping decisions and discover a new side dish that’s perfect for any meal.



Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition



Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at to RSVP.