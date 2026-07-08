Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Enjoying Desserts & Mindful Eating

Healthy living doesn’t mean giving up dessert. Join Class 6 to learn how mindful eating can help you enjoy treats in a balanced way while preparing Chocolate Raspberry Banana Sorbet.



Discover simple strategies for making satisfying, healthier desserts part of an overall balanced lifestyle.



Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition



Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at to RSVP.