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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Enjoying Desserts & Mindful Eating

When:

Tue. Aug 11, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Healthy living doesn’t mean giving up dessert. Join Class 6 to learn how mindful eating can help you enjoy treats in a balanced way while preparing Chocolate Raspberry Banana Sorbet.

Discover simple strategies for making satisfying, healthier desserts part of an overall balanced lifestyle.

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition

Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at to RSVP.

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