Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Enjoying Desserts & Mindful Eating
When:
Tue. Aug 11, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Healthy living doesn’t mean giving up dessert. Join Class 6 to learn how mindful eating can help you enjoy treats in a balanced way while preparing Chocolate Raspberry Banana Sorbet.
Discover simple strategies for making satisfying, healthier desserts part of an overall balanced lifestyle.
Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: VA Providence, Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition
Space is limited. Contact Nutrition at