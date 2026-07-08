Donate Blood. Save Lives.

One blood donation can help save multiple lives. Join the Rhode Island Blood Center at the VA Providence Healthcare System for our upcoming Blood Drive and make a meaningful difference in our community.



Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: 5th Floor Auditorium

830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI



Appointments are encouraged. Scan the QR code on the flyer to schedule your donation.



Before you donate:



Eat a healthy meal and stay hydrated.

Bring a valid photo ID.

Be feeling well on the day of your appointment.

Meet Rhode Island Blood Center eligibility requirements.



Every donation has the potential to help patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatment, trauma care, and other lifesaving medical procedures. Your generosity can make an immediate impact.