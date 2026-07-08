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Celebrate the Season at the Veterans Café – Bristol

When:

Wed. Dec 16, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Bristol Veterans Home

480 Metacom Avenue

Bristol, RI

Cost:

Free

Wednesday, December 16, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Rhode Island Veterans Home
480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI

Celebrate the Season at the Veterans Café

End the year by joining fellow Veterans for a special Veterans Café at the Rhode Island Veterans Home.

This free social dining event offers an opportunity to enjoy a meal, build friendships and connect with representatives from VA Medical, VA Benefits and community organizations dedicated to serving Veterans.

Whether you’re looking for resources, support or simply good conversation, the Veterans Café is open to all Veterans.

Other VA events

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