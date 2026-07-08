Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

American Legion Post 88

111 Chapel Street, Burrillville, RI



Veterans Café Comes to Burrillville



Join fellow Veterans for an afternoon dedicated to camaraderie, conversation and connection at the Veterans Café.



This free community event brings together Veterans, VA representatives and local organizations to provide information about VA health care, benefits and services while creating opportunities to connect with others who have served.



Whether you’re seeking information, looking to reconnect with fellow Veterans or simply want to enjoy a shared meal, everyone is welcome.