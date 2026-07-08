Wednesday, August 19, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Veterans Hall

113 Beach Street, Westerly, RI



Join Us for the Veterans Café in Westerly



Veterans are invited to enjoy a free afternoon of food, fellowship and valuable resources at the Veterans Café.



Hosted in partnership with the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services and community organizations, the Veterans Café provides a welcoming environment where Veterans can connect with one another while learning about VA health care, VA benefits and local support services available throughout Rhode Island.



Whether you’re already enrolled in VA health care or simply looking to learn more about available resources, this event offers an opportunity to meet representatives, ask questions and build new connections.