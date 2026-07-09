DATTCO Recruitment Event Coming to VA Providence
When:
Tue. Jul 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 39 - Computer Lab
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Looking for your next career opportunity? Join DATTCO at VA Providence to learn about rewarding careers with one of New England’s leading transportation companies.
Whether you’re interested in driving, vehicle maintenance, customer service, operations or corporate positions, this is your chance to meet recruiters, ask questions and explore a career that keeps communities moving.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, July 28
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: VA Providence, Building 39
830 Chalkstone Ave.
Providence, RI 02908
Who Can Attend: Open to all Veterans
DATTCO offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, career advancement opportunities and a team-focused workplace committed to safety and service.
For more information, contact Rosemarie Aponte at (401) 273-7100 ext. 15018