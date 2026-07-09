DATTCO Recruitment Event Coming to VA Providence

Looking for your next career opportunity? Join DATTCO at VA Providence to learn about rewarding careers with one of New England’s leading transportation companies.



Whether you’re interested in driving, vehicle maintenance, customer service, operations or corporate positions, this is your chance to meet recruiters, ask questions and explore a career that keeps communities moving.



Event Details



Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: VA Providence, Building 39

830 Chalkstone Ave.

Providence, RI 02908

Who Can Attend: Open to all Veterans



DATTCO offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, career advancement opportunities and a team-focused workplace committed to safety and service.



For more information, contact Rosemarie Aponte at (401) 273-7100 ext. 15018