Skip to Content

CoastalOne Credit Union is Hiring at VA Providence!

When:

Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 39 - Computer Lab

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Looking for a career where you can make a difference in your community? Join CoastalOne Credit Union to learn about rewarding career opportunities, a supportive workplace culture and competitive benefits.

Tuesday, August 4, 2026
2:00 PM
VA Providence Medical Center
Building 39 – Computer Lab
830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI 02908

This recruitment event is open to all Veterans. Meet the CoastalOne team, explore current openings, and discover how you can build a meaningful career with an organization committed to serving the local community.

Questions? Contact Wilcania Baez at

Other VA events

Last updated: 