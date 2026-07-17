CoastalOne Credit Union is Hiring at VA Providence!

Looking for a career where you can make a difference in your community? Join CoastalOne Credit Union to learn about rewarding career opportunities, a supportive workplace culture and competitive benefits.



Tuesday, August 4, 2026

2:00 PM

VA Providence Medical Center

Building 39 – Computer Lab

830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI 02908



This recruitment event is open to all Veterans. Meet the CoastalOne team, explore current openings, and discover how you can build a meaningful career with an organization committed to serving the local community.



Questions? Contact Wilcania Baez at