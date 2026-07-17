CoastalOne Credit Union is Hiring at VA Providence!
When:
Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 39 - Computer Lab
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Looking for a career where you can make a difference in your community? Join CoastalOne Credit Union to learn about rewarding career opportunities, a supportive workplace culture and competitive benefits.
Tuesday, August 4, 2026
2:00 PM
VA Providence Medical Center
Building 39 – Computer Lab
830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI 02908
This recruitment event is open to all Veterans. Meet the CoastalOne team, explore current openings, and discover how you can build a meaningful career with an organization committed to serving the local community.
Questions? Contact Wilcania Baez at