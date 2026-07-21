VA Providence Annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk

This September, VA Providence Healthcare System invites Veterans, employees, volunteers, and community partners to come together for our Annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk. An opportunity to raise awareness, honor lives impacted by suicide and stand united in support of mental health.

Every step taken is a reminder that no Veteran must face life’s challenges alone. Together we’ll promote hope, foster connection, and help break the stigma surrounding mental health by encouraging open conversations and sharing valuable resources available through the VA and local community.

Participants will have the opportunity to connect with VA programs and community organizations offering information on mental health services, wellness initiatives, crisis support and other resources that empower Veterans or simply to help spread awareness.

When: Wednesday, September 9th, 2026, at 12:30pm

Where: The Pavilion (Back of Building 1 under covered structure)

Community organizations interested in hosting a resource table are encouraged to contact Jeanne Smith by August 27th, 2026

Join us as we take meaningful steps toward hope, healing, and connection because suicide prevention starts with all of us. We can remind every Veterans that they are never alone.