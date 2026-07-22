Prepare for Success: Your Next Career Starts Here

Looking for your next opportunity? Join VA Providence for Prep for Success, a free interactive work preparation event designed to help Veterans build confidence and prepare for employment.



From resume reviews and mock interviews to professional styling, nutrition, mindfulness, exercise, and peer support, you’ll have access to practical resources that can help you put your best foot forward—all in one place.



Whether you’re entering the workforce, changing careers, or simply looking to sharpen your professional skills, this event is open to all Veterans at no cost.



Event Details



Tuesday, September 8

1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

VA Providence Classrooms (5th Floor)

830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI 02908



For more information, contact Kimberly Kralicky at 401-457-3099.



Prepare today. Succeed tomorrow.