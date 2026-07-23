Connect with Employers at the VA Providence Employment Resource Center

Looking for your next career opportunity? VA Providence Healthcare System is partnering with Adecco Staffing to connect Veterans with one of the world’s largest staffing agencies during a special hiring event at the Providence VA.



Whether you’re searching for temporary work, a contract position, temp-to-hire opportunities, or a permanent career, Adecco recruits for a wide range of industries including administrative support, customer service, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. Representatives will be available to discuss current openings, answer questions, and help Veterans take the next step toward meaningful employment.



The event will take place Monday, September 29 at 2:00 p.m. in Building 39 at the Providence VA Medical Center, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI. This event is open to all Veterans.



For additional information, contact Talia Myers at the VA Providence Employment Resource Center (ERC) at (401) 273-7100 ext. 12669.