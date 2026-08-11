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Volunteer to Receive NADA: Day 1

When:

Tue. Aug 25, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Building, 5th Floor Classrooms

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Calling all enrolled Veterans! 

Help VA Providence staff complete their NADA Protocol training while experiencing this complementary wellness service yourself. 

The NADA Protocol is a standardized ear acupuncture technique that may support overall well-being and has been used as a complementary approach for concerns including stress, anxiety, chronic pain, PTSD, sleep issues, and more. 

5th Floor Classrooms, August 25, 20-minute appointments, (401) 273-7100 ext. 13082 to reserve your spot. 

VA enrollment is required.

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