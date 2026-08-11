Volunteer to Receive NADA: Day 2

Calling all enrolled Veterans!

Help VA Providence staff complete their NADA Protocol training while experiencing this complementary wellness service yourself.

The NADA Protocol is a standardized ear acupuncture technique that may support overall well-being and has been used as a complementary approach for concerns including stress, anxiety, chronic pain, PTSD, sleep issues, and more.

5th Floor Classrooms, August 26, 20-minute appointments, (401) 273-7100 ext. 13082 to reserve your spot.

VA enrollment is required.