Volunteer to Receive NADA: Day 2
When:
Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building, 5th Floor Classrooms
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Calling all enrolled Veterans!
Help VA Providence staff complete their NADA Protocol training while experiencing this complementary wellness service yourself.
The NADA Protocol is a standardized ear acupuncture technique that may support overall well-being and has been used as a complementary approach for concerns including stress, anxiety, chronic pain, PTSD, sleep issues, and more.
5th Floor Classrooms, August 26, 20-minute appointments, (401) 273-7100 ext. 13082 to reserve your spot.
VA enrollment is required.