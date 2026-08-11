Explore Career Opportunities with AOT Global

VA Providence Healthcare System’s Employment Resource Center (ERC) is welcoming AOT Global for an employment information session on Tuesday, September 1 at 2:00 p.m. in Building 39.



AOT Global specializes in world-class chauffeured transportation, including executive transportation, airport transfers, corporate travel, shuttle services, group transportation and special event transportation. Veterans are invited to attend and learn more about the company, its services and available career opportunities.



This event is open to all Veterans.



For questions or additional information, contact the Employment Resource Center (ERC) at