VA Providence Offers Free Naloxone and Overdose Education for Veterans

VA Providence is helping Veterans learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose during a Naloxone Demonstration and Overdose Education Event on Thursday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The event will take place at both the Front Atrium Lobby of the Main Hospital and the New Bedford VA Clinic. All Veterans are eligible to receive FREE naloxone and learn how this lifesaving medication can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose by restoring breathing.



VA staff will be available to demonstrate how to properly administer naloxone nasal spray, answer questions, and help Veterans determine whether carrying naloxone is right for them.



Can’t make the event? Veterans can speak with their pharmacist or primary care team at any time about receiving naloxone.



Knowing how to respond to an overdose can save a life. Stop by, learn how naloxone works, and take this simple step toward keeping yourself, your fellow Veterans, and your community safer.