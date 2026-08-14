Honor Veterans at Bristol Community College this Veterans Day

Veterans, families and community members are invited to join Bristol Community College for its Veterans Day Ceremony and Lunch Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the Fall River Campus.



Hosted by Bristol’s Joseph A. Marshall Veterans Center, the free event will honor those who served with a ceremony, an 11 a.m. Armistice observance commemorating the end of World War I and a buffet-style lunch.



VA Providence representatives will also be available to help Veterans learn more about VA benefits and eligibility.



Bristol Community College has been designated a regional site for the 2026 Veterans Day Commemoration by the VA Veterans Day National Committee, making this year’s gathering part of the national observance honoring America’s Veterans.



Learn more and register with Bristol Community College⁠