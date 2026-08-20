Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Flavor Balancing Strategies
When:
Tue. Sep 1, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building - 4th Floor - Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Discover how balancing flavors can make healthy meals more satisfying during Class 8 of the VA Providence Healthy Teaching Kitchen. Veterans will learn practical flavor-balancing strategies while preparing Turkey Sausage Jambalaya.
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026 | 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Nutrition area, 4th floor, VA Providence
RSVP: Call 401-457-1444 to reserve your spot.