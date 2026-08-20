Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cooking with Small Appliances
When:
Tue. Sep 8, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building - 4th Floor - Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Small appliances can make preparing healthy meals quicker, easier and more convenient. Join the VA Providence Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Class 9, Cooking with Small Appliances, and learn practical techniques you can use in your own kitchen while preparing a Microwave Loaded Baked Potato.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026
10:30–11:30 a.m.
Nutrition area, 4th floor, VA Providence
Space is limited. Call 401-457-1444 to RSVP and reserve your spot.