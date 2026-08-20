Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cooking with Small Appliances

Small appliances can make preparing healthy meals quicker, easier and more convenient. Join the VA Providence Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Class 9, Cooking with Small Appliances, and learn practical techniques you can use in your own kitchen while preparing a Microwave Loaded Baked Potato.



Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026

10:30–11:30 a.m.

Nutrition area, 4th floor, VA Providence



Space is limited. Call 401-457-1444 to RSVP and reserve your spot.