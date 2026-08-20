Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cooking for 1 or 2, One Pot Meals
When:
Tue. Sep 15, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building - 4th Floor - Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Cooking for 1 or 2 doesn’t have to mean complicated recipes or lots of cleanup. Join the VA Providence Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Class 10, Cooking for 1 or 2, One Pot Meals, and learn practical ways to prepare nutritious meals in smaller portions while making a Vegetable Stir-Fry.
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026
10:30–11:30 a.m.
Nutrition area, 4th floor, VA Providence
Space is limited. Call 401-457-1444 to RSVP and reserve your spot.