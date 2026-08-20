Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cooking for 1 or 2, One Pot Meals

Cooking for 1 or 2 doesn’t have to mean complicated recipes or lots of cleanup. Join the VA Providence Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Class 10, Cooking for 1 or 2, One Pot Meals, and learn practical ways to prepare nutritious meals in smaller portions while making a Vegetable Stir-Fry.



Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026

10:30–11:30 a.m.

Nutrition area, 4th floor, VA Providence



Space is limited. Call 401-457-1444 to RSVP and reserve your spot.

