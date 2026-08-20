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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Plant-Based Proteins

When:

Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Main Building - 4th Floor - Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Discover how plant-based proteins can be a flavorful and satisfying addition to your meals. Join the VA Providence Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Class 11, Plant-Based Proteins, and learn practical ways to incorporate beans and lentils into everyday cooking while preparing Bean and Lentil Sloppy Joes.

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026
10:30–11:30 a.m.
Nutrition area, 4th floor, VA Providence

Space is limited. Call 401-457-1444 to RSVP and reserve your spot.

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