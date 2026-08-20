Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Plant-Based Proteins

Discover how plant-based proteins can be a flavorful and satisfying addition to your meals. Join the VA Providence Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Class 11, Plant-Based Proteins, and learn practical ways to incorporate beans and lentils into everyday cooking while preparing Bean and Lentil Sloppy Joes.



Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026

10:30–11:30 a.m.

Nutrition area, 4th floor, VA Providence



Space is limited. Call 401-457-1444 to RSVP and reserve your spot.