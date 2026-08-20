Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Meal Planning
When:
Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building - 4th Floor - Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Make healthy eating easier by planning ahead. Join the VA Providence Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Class 12, Meal Planning, and learn practical strategies for organizing meals, simplifying preparation and making nutritious choices throughout the week while preparing Crustless Chicken Pot Pie Stew.
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026
10:30–11:30 a.m.
Nutrition area, 4th floor, VA Providence
Space is limited. Call 401-457-1444 to RSVP and reserve your spot.