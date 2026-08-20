New Veteran Orientation: Learn, Explore and Thrive

New to VA health care or looking to better understand the services and support available to you? Join VA Providence on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, for New Veteran Orientation.



Veterans can receive enrollment and claims support from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., followed by New Veteran Orientation from 1:00–3:00 p.m. Participants will have an opportunity to learn from VA leadership, explore VA services, and learn more about available accommodations, support and VA claims assistance.



Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026

Enrollment & Claims Support: Noon–1:00 p.m.

New Veteran Orientation: 1:00–3:00 p.m.



For more information, contact Cheryl Richard at or Cheryl.Richard@va.gov.