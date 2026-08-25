VA Providence Connecting with Veterans at Summer Community Cookout

VA Providence will join community partners at the Summer Community Cookout on Friday, September 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 50 Maude St., Providence.



The community event brings together connections, music and dancing, good food and wellness, along with a Wellness Vendor Fair featuring local organizations and health resources. Veterans, families, friends and neighbors are welcome.



The partnership provides another opportunity for VA Providence to meet Veterans where they are and help connect them with information about VA health care, benefits and available resources.



Elmhurst describes its mission as transforming lives through individualized, innovative care and creating an environment where people remain connected and supported—priorities that complement VA Providence’s commitment to supporting Veterans’ health and well-being.



Event Details

Friday, September 11, 2026 | 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

50 Maude St., Providence, RI 02908