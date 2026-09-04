Employment Resource Center Veteran Job Fair

Looking for a new career, considering a change or ready to see what opportunities are available?

The VA Providence Employment Resource Center is hosting a Veteran Job Fair on Tuesday, October 20, from 1:00–3:00 p.m. in the Main Building’s 5th-floor classrooms at 830 Chalkstone Ave. in Providence.

Veterans will have an opportunity to:

Connect directly with local employers

Explore employment opportunities

Build connections that can help advance their career goals

Whether you’re entering the civilian workforce, looking for a new opportunity or considering your next professional move, the job fair provides a chance to meet employers face-to-face and explore potential career paths.

The event is open to all Veterans.

For questions or additional information, contact the Employment Resource Center at 401-273-7100, ext. 13491