Employment Resource Center Veteran Job Fair
When:
Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building, 5th Floor, Classrooms
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Looking for a new career, considering a change or ready to see what opportunities are available?
The VA Providence Employment Resource Center is hosting a Veteran Job Fair on Tuesday, October 20, from 1:00–3:00 p.m. in the Main Building’s 5th-floor classrooms at 830 Chalkstone Ave. in Providence.
Veterans will have an opportunity to:
- Connect directly with local employers
- Explore employment opportunities
- Build connections that can help advance their career goals
Whether you’re entering the civilian workforce, looking for a new opportunity or considering your next professional move, the job fair provides a chance to meet employers face-to-face and explore potential career paths.
The event is open to all Veterans.
For questions or additional information, contact the Employment Resource Center at 401-273-7100, ext. 13491