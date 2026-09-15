Veterans Café Coming to North Smithfield
When:
Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Scouters Hall
13 Main Street
North Smithfield, RI
Cost:
Free
Join VA Providence for Veterans Café Wednesday, November 18, from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at Scouters Hall, 13 Main Street, North Smithfield, RI 02896.
Open to all Veterans, Veterans Café combines a social dining experience with opportunities to connect with:
VA medical care • VA benefits • local resources
Scan the QR code on the event flyer to RSVP.
Transportation is available. Contact MTM Link at 1-