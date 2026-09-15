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Veterans Café Coming to North Smithfield

When:

Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Scouters Hall

13 Main Street

North Smithfield, RI

Cost:

Free

Join VA Providence for Veterans Café Wednesday, November 18, from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at Scouters Hall, 13 Main Street, North Smithfield, RI 02896.

Open to all Veterans, Veterans Café combines a social dining experience with opportunities to connect with:

VA medical care • VA benefits • local resources

Scan the QR code on the event flyer to RSVP.

Transportation is available. Contact MTM Link at 1- for transportation information.
 

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