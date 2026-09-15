Veterans Café Coming to North Smithfield

Join VA Providence for Veterans Café Wednesday, November 18, from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at Scouters Hall, 13 Main Street, North Smithfield, RI 02896.



Open to all Veterans, Veterans Café combines a social dining experience with opportunities to connect with:



VA medical care • VA benefits • local resources



Scan the QR code on the event flyer to RSVP.



Transportation is available. Contact MTM Link at 1- for transportation information.

