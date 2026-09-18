From Military Service to the Skilled Trades: Local 17 Comes to VA Providence

Explore a Career in the Skilled Trades



Looking for your next career opportunity?



Join the VA Providence Employment Resource Center and Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 on Tuesday, September 22, at 2 p.m. to learn about career opportunities in the building trades.



Local 17 represents more than 2,700 skilled and licensed workers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island and offers training and apprenticeship pathways that allow participants to earn while they learn. Local 17 also offers programs specifically designed to help Veterans transition into careers in the construction industry.



Tuesday, September 22, 2026

2 p.m.

VA Providence — Building 39 Computer Lab



Open to all Veterans.



For questions or additional information, contact Employment Resource Center (ERC) Rosemarie Aponte at