Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Eating Well on Your Budget
When:
Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Eating well and keeping an eye on your grocery budget can go together. VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen begins its Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease series Tuesday, October 13, at 10:30 a.m. with Eating Well on Your Budget.
Veterans will explore practical approaches to cost-conscious meals while preparing Mexican Street Corn Chicken Bake.
Tuesday, October 13 | 10:30 a.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP: