Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Eating Well on Your Budget

Eating well and keeping an eye on your grocery budget can go together. VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen begins its Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease series Tuesday, October 13, at 10:30 a.m. with Eating Well on Your Budget.



Veterans will explore practical approaches to cost-conscious meals while preparing Mexican Street Corn Chicken Bake.



Tuesday, October 13 | 10:30 a.m.

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence

Free for Veterans • Space is limited

RSVP: