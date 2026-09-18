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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Eating Well on Your Budget

When:

Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Eating well and keeping an eye on your grocery budget can go together. VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen begins its Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease series Tuesday, October 13, at 10:30 a.m. with Eating Well on Your Budget.

Veterans will explore practical approaches to cost-conscious meals while preparing Mexican Street Corn Chicken Bake.

Tuesday, October 13 | 10:30 a.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP:

Other VA events

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