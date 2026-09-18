Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cooking in the Microwave

The microwave can do more than reheat leftovers. Healthy Teaching Kitchen continues its Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease series Tuesday, October 20, at 10:30 a.m. with Cooking in the Microwave.



Veterans will explore another approach to preparing meals at home while making a Pita Bread Tuna Melt.



Tuesday, October 20 | 10:30 a.m.

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence

Free for Veterans • Space is limited

RSVP: