Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cooking in the Microwave
When:
Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
The microwave can do more than reheat leftovers. Healthy Teaching Kitchen continues its Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease series Tuesday, October 20, at 10:30 a.m. with Cooking in the Microwave.
Veterans will explore another approach to preparing meals at home while making a Pita Bread Tuna Melt.
Tuesday, October 20 | 10:30 a.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP: