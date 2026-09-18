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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cooking in the Microwave

When:

Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

The microwave can do more than reheat leftovers. Healthy Teaching Kitchen continues its Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease series Tuesday, October 20, at 10:30 a.m. with Cooking in the Microwave.

Veterans will explore another approach to preparing meals at home while making a Pita Bread Tuna Melt.

Tuesday, October 20 | 10:30 a.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP:

Other VA events

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