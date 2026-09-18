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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cost-Friendly Grocery Shopping

When:

Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Planning a meal starts before you reach the kitchen. Join Healthy Teaching Kitchen Tuesday, October 27, at 10:30 a.m. for Cost-Friendly Grocery Shopping.

Veterans will explore the week’s topic while preparing Lasagna Soup during the Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease series.

Tuesday, October 27 | 10:30 a.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP:

Other VA events

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