Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cost-Friendly Grocery Shopping
When:
Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Planning a meal starts before you reach the kitchen. Join Healthy Teaching Kitchen Tuesday, October 27, at 10:30 a.m. for Cost-Friendly Grocery Shopping.
Veterans will explore the week’s topic while preparing Lasagna Soup during the Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease series.
Tuesday, October 27 | 10:30 a.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP: