Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cost-Friendly Grocery Shopping

Planning a meal starts before you reach the kitchen. Join Healthy Teaching Kitchen Tuesday, October 27, at 10:30 a.m. for Cost-Friendly Grocery Shopping.



Veterans will explore the week’s topic while preparing Lasagna Soup during the Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease series.



Tuesday, October 27 | 10:30 a.m.

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence

Free for Veterans • Space is limited

RSVP: