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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Making Quick and Simple Meals

When:

Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

A meal at home doesn’t need to be complicated. Healthy Teaching Kitchen returns Tuesday, November 3, at 10:30 a.m. with Making Quick and Simple Meals.

Veterans will prepare Smashed Chickpea Salad during the next installment of Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease.

Tuesday, November 3 | 10:30 a.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP:

Other VA events

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