Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Making Quick and Simple Meals
When:
Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
A meal at home doesn’t need to be complicated. Healthy Teaching Kitchen returns Tuesday, November 3, at 10:30 a.m. with Making Quick and Simple Meals.
Veterans will prepare Smashed Chickpea Salad during the next installment of Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease.
Tuesday, November 3 | 10:30 a.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP: