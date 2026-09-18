Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Making Quick and Simple Meals

A meal at home doesn’t need to be complicated. Healthy Teaching Kitchen returns Tuesday, November 3, at 10:30 a.m. with Making Quick and Simple Meals.



Veterans will prepare Smashed Chickpea Salad during the next installment of Cost-Friendly & Cooking with Ease.



Tuesday, November 3 | 10:30 a.m.

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence

Free for Veterans • Space is limited

RSVP: