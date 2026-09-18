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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Making Meals with Canned & Dry Foods

When:

Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Put your pantry to work. Healthy Teaching Kitchen meets Tuesday, November 10, at 10:30 a.m. for Making Meals with Canned & Dry Foods.

Veterans will explore the week’s topic while preparing Three Bean Chili.

Tuesday, November 10 | 10:30 a.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP:

Other VA events

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