Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Making Meals with Canned & Dry Foods
When:
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Put your pantry to work. Healthy Teaching Kitchen meets Tuesday, November 10, at 10:30 a.m. for Making Meals with Canned & Dry Foods.
Veterans will explore the week’s topic while preparing Three Bean Chili.
Tuesday, November 10 | 10:30 a.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP: