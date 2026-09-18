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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Getting Started & Healthy Snacks

When:

Fri. Oct 16, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

VA Providence Healthy Teaching Kitchen goes Back to the Basics beginning Friday, October 16, at 1 p.m.

The first class focuses on Getting Started & Healthy Snacks, with Veterans preparing Caramelized Onion Dip.

Friday, October 16 | 1 p.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP:

Other VA events

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