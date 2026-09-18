Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Getting Started & Healthy Snacks
When:
Fri. Oct 16, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
VA Providence Healthy Teaching Kitchen goes Back to the Basics beginning Friday, October 16, at 1 p.m.
The first class focuses on Getting Started & Healthy Snacks, with Veterans preparing Caramelized Onion Dip.
Friday, October 16 | 1 p.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP: