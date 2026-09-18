Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Breakfast

Start with breakfast. Healthy Teaching Kitchen continues its Back to the Basics series Friday, October 23, at 1 p.m. with Creating a Balanced Breakfast.



Veterans will prepare Turkey Breakfast Sausage as the series moves through the building blocks of meals at home.



Friday, October 23 | 1 p.m.

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence

Free for Veterans • Space is limited

RSVP: