Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Breakfast
When:
Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Start with breakfast. Healthy Teaching Kitchen continues its Back to the Basics series Friday, October 23, at 1 p.m. with Creating a Balanced Breakfast.
Veterans will prepare Turkey Breakfast Sausage as the series moves through the building blocks of meals at home.
Friday, October 23 | 1 p.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP: