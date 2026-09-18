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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Lunch

When:

Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Healthy Teaching Kitchen turns to lunchtime Friday, October 30, with Creating a Balanced Lunch.

Veterans will prepare Grape and Avocado Quinoa Salad during the third class in the Back to the Basics series.

Friday, October 30 | 1 p.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP:

Other VA events

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