Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Creating a Balanced Lunch
When:
Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Healthy Teaching Kitchen turns to lunchtime Friday, October 30, with Creating a Balanced Lunch.
Veterans will prepare Grape and Avocado Quinoa Salad during the third class in the Back to the Basics series.
Friday, October 30 | 1 p.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP: